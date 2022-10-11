FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Quick-Moving Line of Storms Follow Strong Cold Front

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday Night for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.

A quiet and warmer start to our Wednesday, many of us can probably get away without a jacket as we’re stepping outside this morning.

You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy as we’re expecting a line of showers and storms to move through the Mid State in advance of a strong cold front late this afternoon and into this evening. It will be a very warm day out ahead of said front with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon.

This quick moving line of storms could produce damaging wind gusts as well as heavy rain and even some hail. The overall tornado threat is low, but it’s not zero as we head into the evening hours.

As far as the timing goes, we can expect storms in West Middle Tennessee between 3-5pm. Areas along I-65, Including Nashville between 5-7 pm. And for those of us east of I-65 storms will move in between 6-10 pm

The good news is that all of this rain will be done will before sunrise tomorrow morning. It will be a much cooler afternoon on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s as we break clouds for some afternoon sunshine.

Plenty of sun on tap for our Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

A shower cannot be totally ruled out late Saturday but most of the area stays dry with highs near 80 for the day.

We’re back in the 70s on Sunday as another frontal system swings through the Mid State. As of now we aren’t expecting more than a few afternoon showers or a rumble of thunder Sunday, but it won’t be anything to wash out the day.

Get ready for a BIG chill early next week with temperatures not breaking out of the 60s.

