First Alert Forecast: Sunny Today, Storms Tomorrow

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.

It’s going to be beautiful outdoors this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Today now marks 30 days without beneficial rainfall in the Midstate. Thankfully, some rain is in the forecast for tomorrow.

Tonight, won’t be quite as chilly with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 by tomorrow morning. Some clouds that stick around tonight will help keep those temperatures in check, as will winds out of the south.

Tomorrow will feel summer-like as temperatures will climb into the lower and mid 80s for the day due to breezy south winds. The first half of the day is likely dry, but a few showers cannot be ruled out during the afternoon. The best chance of rain and even storms comes after the sun sets.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Wednesday night in advance of a strong cold front that will bring a quick moving line of storms through the Mid State. Any storm could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds look to be the main threat.

That line of storms exits in the early morning hours of Thursday. Behind that front, temperatures will drop into the lower 70s and sunshine returns. Friday, a few spots will not even make it out of the 60s, but Saturday temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s to near 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Another frontal system approaches the Mid State on Sunday. Showers are possible as a result, but how widespread the rain coverage will be is still uncertain. Another cool blast of air will follow that front with temperatures only making it into the 60s for all of the Midstate on Monday.

