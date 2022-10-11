Fire causes significant damage to Franklin store, restaurant

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire significantly damaged the Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant on Main Street on Monday night, the Franklin Fire Department confirmed.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King estimated the fire caused more than $250,000 in damage.

Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 1328 W. Main St. at 11:53 p.m. after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911. The business is located in a strip mall with two other businesses. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the adjoining liquor store and hair salon, both of which were undamaged according to the fire department.

King said the cause of the fire is undetermined. He said it started in the kitchen of Los Compadres but did not appear to have been caused by cooking. He said he could not rule out an electrical failure as the cause of the fire.

The building is not equipped with automatic fire sprinklers.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.