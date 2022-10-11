Drivers pulled out of parking lots, unwilling to pay or pick up riders and got billed anyway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Uber driver Chris Pennell has a new rule for his riders.

“Oh, I won’t go in a Premier lot anymore. I just won’t,” Pennell said.

“So what do you tell customers, that you can’t pick them up in these lots?” asked WSMV4 Investigates.

“Just for picking somebody up. no, I won’t pull into a parking lot anymore to pick somebody up,” Pennell said.

Pennell’s new rule is based on two bills he’s received from McKinley Payments, the company that Premier uses to issue billing and fines.

WSMV4 Investigates first exposed the company, which uses cameras in the lots to capture license plates in order to show how long cars have been parked, for issuing violation fees that can be seven times the cost of parking.

But in Pennell’s case, he never parked in Premier lots, but still got violation fees.

Driving for Uber, he had two instances where riders wanted to be picked up in Premier lots.

On June 6, a violation fee shows he pulled in at 10:09 p.m. and left at 10:14.

“I was there for five minutes, person never came out, then weeks later, I got a bill in the mail for 74 dollars and 25 cents,” Pennell said.

On Aug. 6, he pulled in at 10:33 and left 10 minutes later with his rider.

He then got another violation fee for $70.25.

Even though he disputed both, he got a letter, stating this was a final notice and that he should pay that day to avoid collections.

In Premier’s original statement to WSMV4 Investigates, a spokesman wrote, “Every Premier-operated lot has a grace period after entering before you are required to pay, so just driving in and then driving out will not incur a fare or penalty.”

But that’s not what happened to Zach Tucker, WSMV4′s chief photographer.

On Sept. 18, he was meeting a friend for lunch and pulled into a Premier lot.

“Also saw it was going to be 30 bucks so I’m just going to pull out of this lot, I was there for 3, 4, 5 minutes,” Tucker said.

Tucker’s credit card was already in Premier’s system for previous times he’d parked there, and even though he pulled out after a few minutes and never parked, he still was charged for parking: $31.50.

“Basically drove in, drove out,” Tucker said.

WSMV4 Investigates listened in when Tucker called to dispute the bill.

He was eventually transferred to Metropolis, Premier’s parent company.

The representative who took Tucker’s information said it had been a technical error.

“Is the lot closed? Is the problem fixed with that thing?” Tucker asked.

“That lot is not closed, um, sometimes the camera just doesn’t catch when you go in or out,” the representative said.

In fact, the representative told Tucker that their system showed he had parked there for an entire week.

The representative said that she would refund Tucker’s credit card.

WSMV4 shared our findings with Premier’s spokesman, who sent these statements Tuesday evening.

The support specialist you spoke with was not aware she was on the record. In the case in question, an on-site mobility specialist made a data entry error that resulted in an overcharge. That overcharge was corrected and waived.

Regarding the Uber driver, he overstayed the grace period, but we waived his penalty as a gesture of good faith.

If your viewers are interested, anything more than five minutes at most parking garages in Nashville is going to result in a charge, and we’d encourage them to pay for any stay longer than that.

