District Attorney threatens Tullahoma alderman’s removal from office

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tullahoma alderman was asked to step down during a meeting Monday after the county district attorney presented complaints about her residency.

Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott presented the residency complaint at the Monday, Oct. 10 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman. Northcott said he had received a formal complaint regarding the residency of Alderman Jenna Amacher.

Northcott said approximately 270 citizens signed the original complaint. He added that it was the second residency complaint against Amacher, as the alderman also had a failed bid for a county office that drew similar questions.

When Northcott received the first complaint, he said he could not at that time investigate it since Amacher was engaged in litigation against one of his assistant district attorneys, and he wanted to avoid the “appearance of impropriety.” However, the complaint was later dismissed, allowing Northcott to investigate as there was no longer any appearance of a conflict of interest on his part.

“I am now tasked with dealing with this new and separate complaint,” he said during the meeting.

The main reason for the complaints, according to Northcott, was that Amacher had not lived within Tullahoma city limits since February 2021 and, therefore, can no longer operate as an alderman according to the law.

Northcott said Amacher had resided in a Tullahoma neighborhood when she was elected and took office in August 2020. Still, by February 2021, she had sold that property and thus no longer had any residence within the City of Tullahoma. Northcott added that witnesses had seen her residing at a home in Franklin County.

According to the investigation, Amacher purchased “unimproved property” on Ledford Mill Road on the edge of town in August of 2021. He said the property is both in the Coffee County and Tullahoma limits, but there is no residence on the property.

“By her own admission, by witness statements, she has been residing at a property on Blue Creek Road, which is in Franklin County and outside the city limits of Tullahoma, for approximately 20 months,” he said. “She resided at this property on Blue Creek Road for nearly 20 months of what was then a three-year term as alderman. It has now been extended to four years.”

According to state law, the district attorney general is empowered to bring an action to remove a public official who is “unrightfully holding office,” Northcott said.

Northcott then asked Amacher to “do what is required of her and step down,” saying that every vote that she takes action on as a member of the board from that moment forward could be called into question.

“That is not best for this city; it’s not best for you; it is not best for anyone for that to continue to happen,” Northcott said. “If you do not take that road, I’ll have no choice but to file the appropriate action to have you removed by court order. I do not wish to do that.”

Northcott said he did not want controversy and asked Amacher to do what was right and move forward within the next business day, or else he would take action “the law requires me to take in this.”

“Please don’t make me do this,” he said.

When she was given a chance to speak, Amacher said that she did reside in the city limits of Tullahoma, citing Tennessee Code Annotated 2-2-122, which defines residency for the purposes of elections.

“The property that I bought is not unimproved. It had two barns on it, and I put a travel trailer on it. And yes, I know what you’re about to say: ‘A travel trailer is not a legal residence in the city of Tullahoma based on our code,’ except for the fact that that 20 acres is zoned agricultural, and there is a state law that actually says, Mr. Northcott, and you being the district attorney ought to know this, that a municipality cannot interfere with an agricultural property per Tennessee Code Annotated 6-54-126 from the year 2005,” Amacher said. “I have a travel trailer. I have a residence. My driver’s license says 1744 Ledford Mill Road, and I am a resident, so I suggest you go ahead and file whatever it is you need to file.”

WSMV reached out to Amacher and Northcott but has not received a response.

