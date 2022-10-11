Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn.

The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.

“The Office of Inspector General will investigate any and all activity related to defrauding the TennCare program,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “There are very specific rules and regulations that are set by TennCare, and if left unchecked, taxpayers are on the hook for fraud committed against TennCare.”

Investigators said TennCare paid over $274,453 in fees and claims on her behalf.

TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony, and the theft of property charge is a class A felony.

