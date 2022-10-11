Airline tickets getting more expensive as holiday season approaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Airline tickets are getting more expensive as more people are buying flights for the holiday season.

The pressure is on the airlines to avoid a ton of cancellations and delays.

A look at their recent history shows 55,000 flights were canceled this summer, 40% for reasons the airlines couldn’t control. Airlines insist it’s because of understaffed air traffic control centers.

Hiring is ramping up though.

“We’re expecting to see chaos at the airports over the holidays, but American travelers have shown that they’re resilient and they’re willing to pay more and experience these disruptions to get back to see family and friends after two years of depressed travel,” Hayley Berg, lead economist for Hopper, told CNN.

As far as costs are concerned, it will get more expensive to book this week.

Thanksgiving travel is going to be the most expensive in five years.

If you’re on the fence about booking, go ahead and do it.

“This Thanksgiving will be a very expensive holiday to travel, especially for travelers who are booking late,” Berg said.

Another risk of waiting isn’t just higher ticket prices.

The flights you want may also be sold out.

Tickets will cost 19% more compared to last year. The average domestic round-trip ticket is just shy of $275.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.