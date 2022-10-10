Woman indicted in relation to death of 13-year-old in July


CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman turned herself in on Sunday, Oct. 9 and was indicted for allegedly killing a 13-year-old.

Cheyenne Maddox turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail and was served with the indictment for first-degree murder.

Detective Hughes with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit presented evidence to the October session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury regarding the investigation into the death of 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox.

On July 6, 2022, around 1 p.m., officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to a home on Virginia Terrace where Kadaris was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was a homicide.

Cheyenne’s bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Cheyenne was initially charged with several child abuse-related charges regarding his death. She was charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

This is still an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, no other information will be released by CPD at this time including the autopsy report. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Hughes at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5684.

