Westbound lanes on I-24 to close in Clarksville


(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For a little less than an hour I-24 westbound lanes at the Kentucky and Tennessee border will be closed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled construction that will have an impact on traffic in and around the Clarksville area.

Crews will begin a guardrail replacement around 6 p.m. and will have the westbound lanes of I-24 completely shut down.

Drivers in that area should seek an alternate route and plan accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

fire
Carroll Co. man charged with arson in Benton Co. fire investigation
Change this caption before publishing
tnAchieves nears 201 mentor goal in Davidson Co.
Monday afternoon news update
Monday afternoon news update
Police are looking for Blayne
Hendersonville police search for missing 29-year-old
police lights
Man breaks into home, hides under vehicle at Trousdale Co. home