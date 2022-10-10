Westbound lanes on I-24 to close in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For a little less than an hour I-24 westbound lanes at the Kentucky and Tennessee border will be closed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled construction that will have an impact on traffic in and around the Clarksville area.

Crews will begin a guardrail replacement around 6 p.m. and will have the westbound lanes of I-24 completely shut down.

Drivers in that area should seek an alternate route and plan accordingly.

