West Nashville home damaged in Monday fire


The scene of a fire in West Nashville Monday morning.
The scene of a fire in West Nashville Monday morning.(NFD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire Monday morning.

Crews were sent to Meharry Boulevard and 14th Avenue North at 6:12 a.m. for reports of a fire, according to the NFD.

Crews found a home engulfed with heavy flames and smoke. Crews quickly contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby houses. A search was conducted, and no occupants were located inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

