West Nashville home damaged in Monday fire
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire Monday morning.
Crews were sent to Meharry Boulevard and 14th Avenue North at 6:12 a.m. for reports of a fire, according to the NFD.
Crews found a home engulfed with heavy flames and smoke. Crews quickly contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby houses. A search was conducted, and no occupants were located inside.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
