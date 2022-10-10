West Nashville home damaged in Monday fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire Monday morning.

Crews were sent to Meharry Boulevard and 14th Avenue North at 6:12 a.m. for reports of a fire, according to the NFD.

Crews found a home engulfed with heavy flames and smoke. Crews quickly contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby houses. A search was conducted, and no occupants were located inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The scene of a fire in West Nashville Monday morning. (NFD)

The scene of a fire in West Nashville Monday morning. (NFD)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.