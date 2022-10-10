Union County deputy found dead after crash in patrol vehicle

Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28 previously served at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy that was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

UCSO deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash at the intersection of Possum Valley Road and Ailor Gap Road just after midnight on Oct. 9. Upon arrival, they found Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28, dead inside his cruiser, officials said.

At the request of the 8th Judicial District Attorney Jared Effler, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deputy’s death.

A spokesperson for the UCSO said the office suffered a tragic loss.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement following the incident:

Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office - Tennessee on Monday, October 10, 2022

Deputy Kirrman’s body was sent for an autopsy, according to TBI officials. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

