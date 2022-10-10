Union County deputy found dead after crash in patrol vehicle

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy that was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

UCSO deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash at the intersection of Possum Valley Road and Ailor Gap Road just after midnight on Oct. 9. Upon arrival, they found Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28, dead inside his cruiser, officials said.

At the request of the 8th Judicial District Attorney Jared Effler, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deputy’s death.

Officials said that Kirrman previously served at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the UCSO said the office suffered a tragic loss.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Kirrman family, he will be greatly missed.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement following the incident:

Today, and in the days to come, we mourn with the Kirrman Family and the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office as they navigate the painful path of saying goodbye to one of their own.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has suffered a tragic loss of Deputy Matthew Kirrman, age 27. Deputy Kirrman was found... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office - Tennessee on Monday, October 10, 2022

Deputy Kirrman’s body was sent for an autopsy, according to TBI officials. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

