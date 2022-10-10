Two teenagers die in shooting at Parkwood Park
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that ended in the deaths of two young men on Sunday night in North Nashville.
According to police, a shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive and two teenage boys were shot and killed.
MNPD detectives said they are pursuing strong leads in the shooting and as the investigation continues into what led to the deadly shooting.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.