Two teenagers die in shooting at Parkwood Park

Two teenaged boys are dead after a shooting at a North Nashville park on Sunday night.
Two teenaged boys are dead after a shooting at a North Nashville park on Sunday night.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that ended in the deaths of two young men on Sunday night in North Nashville.

According to police, a shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive and two teenage boys were shot and killed.

MNPD detectives said they are pursuing strong leads in the shooting and as the investigation continues into what led to the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Woman indicted in relation to death of 13-year-old in July
Multiple people killed at North Nashville park
Multiple people killed at North Nashville park
Man airlifted after being hit by car
Man airlifted after being hit by car
Apartment fire leaves families displaced
Apartment fire leaves families displaced