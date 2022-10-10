Two brothers die in shooting at Parkwood Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that ended in the deaths of two young men on Sunday night in North Nashville.

According to police, an exchange of gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. on Sunday near the entrance of Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive and two brother were killed as a result. 23-year-old Quintarius Newbell and 19-year-old Keianthony Newbell died from the gunfire. They lived close to the park.

MNPD detectives said they are pursuing strong leads in the shooting and as the investigation continues into what led to the deadly shooting.

Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing leads in tonight's fatal shooting of 2 males in their late teens at Parkwood Park off Vailview Dr. Interviews are being conducted now to determine the circumstances. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 10, 2022

