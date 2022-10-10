TONIGHT AT 6: Who are you letting in your home?


We invite people who deliver appliances into our homes all the time, and next time you do, you might think about what WSMV4's Jeremy Finley has uncovered.
By Jeremy Finley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We invite people who deliver appliances into our homes all the time, and next time you do, you might think about what WSMV4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has uncovered.

A wedding ring is more than just a piece of jewelry.

“It symbolized our love, and he wore it until he died,” Jeanette Basham said.

After Basham’s husband died, it was all she had left of him, until it disappeared.

“It was something that I cherished,” Basham said.

Ember Chastain can sympathize. Her wedding ring disappeared too.

“It’s just the lost of it, you know. It was sentimental. That’s what hurt my feelings more than anything,” Chastain said.

Turns out the two women have something in common.

Both ordered appliances through a major retailer whose third-party contractor delivered those appliances.

But Chastain had something that Basham didn’t have – a security camera recording what happened.

On WSMV4 at 6, you’ll see what WSMV4 Investigates uncovered, and it raises serious questions about who you might be letting into your home.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV4 Investigates - Tonight at 6
TONIGHT AT 6: Who are you letting in your home?
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
The scene of a fire in West Nashville Monday morning.
West Nashville home damaged in Monday fire
Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28.
Union County deputy found dead after crash in patrol vehicle