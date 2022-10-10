They had appliances delivered from a major chain store, then their jewelry disappeared

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Jeanette Basham’s husband Jerry died, she opted to keep his gold wedding band instead of burying him with it.

“I kept his wedding band because it was engraved with our names, the year, and the word ‘forever,’” Basham said.

When she realized it, along with other precious rings were missing from her drawer, she was devastated.

“It symbolized our love, and he wore it until he died,” Basham said.

But Basham knew no one outside of she and her daughter had been in her home, except for the two men who had delivered her new appliances from Lowe’s.

They filed a police report with Mount Juliet Police, alerted Lowe’s and Retail Direct, the third-party subcontractor hired by Lowe’s to deliver the appliances.

But nothing happened until five months later. A family member alerted them to a local news story in which a man by the name of Timothy Northern was arrested for stealing jewelry from a home in Nashville where he was delivering appliances.

“And I said, ‘This is the guy,’” Renee Basham, Jeanette’s daughter, said.

Unaware of Basham’s reported theft five months earlier, Ember Chastain came home from work to find her wedding rings and other jewelry missing.

But unlike the Basham’s, Chastain had a security camera rolling in the room.

When she reviewed the footage, she could see the man delivering her family’s new washer and dryer from Lowe’s walk to the back of the room, lean in to where she kept her jewelry, and walk back holding one of her necklaces.

“Probably about $4,000 worth of jewelry (is missing),” Chastain said. “It’s just the loss of it, you know? It was sentimental. That’s what hurt my feelings more than anything. That was my wedding ring.”

What neither woman knew is what WSMV4 Investigates uncovered; before Northern even entered their homes, he was a convicted jewelry thief.

Northern’s criminal record in Sumner County shows in 2019 he was working for a different moving company and was busted for stealing and then pawning jewelry from a home in which he was moving furniture.

On Feb. 13, 2020, Northern pleaded guilty to theft of property.

But regardless of that conviction, Northern would deliver appliances to Basham’s home in December 2021 and Chastain’s home in May 2022.

“I just wanted to punch him. I just really did,” Chastain said. “I honestly think the company should take part responsibility for that.”

In an email to WSMV4 Investigates, a Lowe’s spokeswoman confirmed that they require third-party contractors to do criminal background checks.

After Chastain’s theft, Mount Juliet Police had questions for Northern and Retail Direct.

According to the police incident report, when asked about Basham’s missing jewelry, Northern denied knowing anything about it other than “being questioned by Retail Direct when the investigation started.”

That incident report also details the difficulty police experienced when they tried to reach Retail Direct, writing they left multiple messages, reached out to a manger for Retail Direct and go no response.

The detective also wrote that they tried to email the company, but mail servers stated the email address was unavailable.

WSMV4 Investigates repeatedly emailed and called both the corporate headquarters and the local representative for Retail Direct, but no one from the company responded.

So, we asked the investigative unit at our sister station in Atlanta, WGCL-TV, to go by Retail Direct’s corporate headquarters to see if they could get answers.

When a man answered the door at an office labeled “Retail Direct,” WGCL investigative reporter Any Pierrotti asked, “I’m here to ask about your criminal background checks. Do you perform criminal background checks?” The man’s response: “I can’t answer those questions for you.”

“Can I ask you some specific questions about a particular employee, Timothy Northern,” Pierrotti asked.

“I know nothing about that,” the man responded.

“You can’t confirm whether you do criminal background checks or not?” Pierrotti asked.

“I can’t confirm any information for your right now,” the man said.

It’s the kind of information these victims would like to have, given that none of their jewelry has been recovered.

Northern remains in the Downtown Detention Center and the attorney listed in court records as representing him did not return our email.

