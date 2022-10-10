TDOT seals I-40 in Cheatham County to protect roadway from winter weather

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials hope a new road project that started Monday will help prevent another winter of horrible potholes on highway across the region.

Interstate 40 in Cheatham County was a major trouble spot for damaging potholes last winter, but TDOT was not able to get the road completely repaved in time for this winter. Because of that, crews are using a new fogging technology that is normally only used on shoulders to reseal the entire road surface.

“It’s all about preservation,” TDOT Engineer Derek Gaw said. “We want to preserve this pavement for a whole winter weather cycle. The plan is to come back and resurface these roads as soon as we have contractors that will be able to handle that workload.”

The new black tar from the fogging will help fill any cracks in the pavement and keep water from getting in and creating potholes this winter, Gaw said. The goal is to add a binder to create flexibility in the older pavement.

Drivers are hopeful it will smooth out their daily commute that became dangerous at times last year. There are still parts of destroyed tires on the side of the highway that serve as a reminder of what can happen if someone hits a pothole driving too fast.

“It’s an obstacle course,” Tom hart said about the road. “Basically, you hit the road and you are swerving in and out of holes all the time trying to miss them. The bad part is when you swerve to miss one and hit another one because it’s just there.”

Hart said the potholes can bend a rim, pop a tire or even send him flying off his motorcycle. Last winter in Tennessee was the worse he has even seen road conditions, and he is not optimistic TDOT will make enough repairs.

“The goal is to get to another state quickly, so that the roads are comfortable,” Hart said. “They beat you to death here. They’re horrible.”

TDOT crews are working this week to cover I-40 in both directions between the Davidson and Williamson County lines as part of this stopgap project.

One lane is being closed in each direction for the work to be done. Crews have to wait for the fogging to dry and then repaint lines before opening it back up to traffic.

