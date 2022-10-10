Sparring session ends with one man shot inside Bellevue apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was hospitalized on Saturday night after his boxing partner shot him following a sparring session in West Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, 18-year-old Quantel Williams was boxing with another man inside an apartment at Arrive Bellevue on Saturday night when the men considered allowing headshots.

Williams told officers he then wanted to stop boxing shortly after this discussion. He grabbed his belongings and began to leave but the other guy continued to box with him. Williams said this led to him pulling a gun from his pocket, but explained he then “blacked out,” the affidavit states.

Williams admitted that he shot the man in the stomach and threw the weapon into the woods behind his apartment on Sonya Drive.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he required surgery for his injury.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. He remains in custody on $85,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.