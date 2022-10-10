Predators assign six to Milwaukee, one to Tucson ahead of home opener


By Mary Alice Royse
Oct. 10, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Predators officials announced that the team had assigned six players to Milwaukee and one player to Arizona Monday.

David Poile, Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations and General manager, announced that the team had assigned forwards Jimmy Huntington, Mark Jankowski, and Philip Tomasino and defensemen Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross, and Roland McKeown to the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL). In addition, the Tucson Roadrunners claimed goaltender Connor Ingram on waivers.

The following is the Predator’s current 23-man roster:

Forwards: Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, Cody Glass, Mikael Granlund, Tanner Jeannot, Ryan Johansen, Michael McCarron, Nino Niederreiter, Zach Sanford, Kiefer Sherwood, Colton Sissons, Cole Smith, Eeli Tolvanen, Yakov Trenin

Defensemen: Mark Borowiecki, Alexandre Carrier, Mattias Ekholm, Dante Fabbro, Roman Josi, Jeremy Lauzon, Ryan McDonagh

Goaltenders: Kevin Lankinen, Juuse Saros

The Predators will return to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night for the home opener against the Dallas Stars. To secure your tickets, click here.

