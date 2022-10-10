Packages of fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville

Package containing fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville.
Package containing fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville.(MNPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Narcotics detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department made a pair of arrests this weekend during an exchange of dangerous drugs in Nashville.

According to police, 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas from Calilvornia and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza were arrested with packages containing large amounts of crystal methamphetamine that tested positive for fentanyl.

Contrenas and Serna-Mendoza are from California and Mexico, respectively. They were observed by detectives exchanging the drugs in a Nashville parking lot on Saturday night.

Both are facing multiple drug charges and remain in custody on $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

