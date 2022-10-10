One person flown to hospital after getting hit by vehicle in Clarksville


By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Road.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night when a vehicle driving south on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard turned onto Terminal Road and hit a person that was attempting to cross the street.

The person was life-flighted to Skyline Hospital and his condition is not known at this time, according to Clarksville officials.

FACT investigators are en route to the scene and there is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Burton, at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5665.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Multiple people killed at North Nashville park
Multiple people killed at North Nashville park
Man airlifted after being hit by car
Man airlifted after being hit by car
Apartment fire leaves families displaced
Apartment fire leaves families displaced
Multiple people killed at North Nashville park
Metro Police say more than one person is dead after a shooting at a North Nashville park