Nashville SC to open playoffs Saturday at LA Galaxy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club will open its third straight season in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday against the LA Galaxy.

The match will be played at 2 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Nashville SC finished the season tied in fourth place in the Western Conference (13W-10L-11D, 50 points), but earned the fifth spot in the playoff bracket due to the league’s tie-breaker rule.

Nashville SC finished the MLS regular season by blanking LAFC 1-0, earning their 13th win of the season, a club record for wins in a season, on Sunday.

“They found a way to score a goal and for only the second time this season have beaten terrific champions (in their home). For that I’m incredibly proud of the group,” Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith said after Sunday’s game. “We have had a wonderful season, tied for fourth, beaten on a tiebreaker, and it’s yet again underlining the fact that this group never gives in, there’s always something left in the tank to try and find an opportunity to find a way forward. Yet again, they’ve found a way to do that.”

Hany Mukhtar became the first Nashville SC and German player to win the MLS Golden Boot, awarded to the player who scores the most goals in a season. Mukhtar netted a league-high 23 goals. Mukhtar is also considered a front winner to win the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. His 23 goals are the most by an MLS player in a season since 2019.

“I feel amazing, it’s a big honor,” Mukhtar said after Sunday’s game. “I’m very grateful to my teammates, the coaching staff and the whole organization. It’s a big achievement for me and I’m very proud of it. It was a very good season for me, now I’m looking forward to the playoffs because that’s where it counts. It will be tough coming back to take on the Galaxy. We had a tough game there earlier in the season, but we are capable of beating them.”

Nashville SC is one of four teams to reach the playoffs in its first three seasons (Chicago Fire, Seattle Sounders FC, Atlanta United FC and LAFC). With the accomplishment, Nashville also joined five other MLS teams in making the playoffs in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Saturday will mark the first playoff appearance for Nashville SC as a member of the Western Conference following previous playoff appearances in the East in 2020 and 2021. Nashville SC concluded its playoff run each year in the Conference Semifinal Rounds, falling to Columbus in extra time in 2020 and to Philadelphia Union in penalties in 2021.

Nashville SC will host an official Playoff Watch Party on Saturday at the North Plaza outside Geodis Park. Beginning at 12:30 p.m., fans will be able to enjoy food and drinks, games and giveaways as well as purchase the latest gear available at the official Nashville SC Team Store. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the match on the North Plaza Lawn.

