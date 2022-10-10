Metro Police say more than one person is dead after a shooting at a North Nashville park


By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is conducting an investigation after a deadly shooting at a park in North Nashville.

Officials said more than one person is dead, after a shooting at Parkwood Park in North Nashville.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

