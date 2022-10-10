Man flown to hospital after getting hit by vehicle in Clarksville

By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Road.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday when a vehicle driving south on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard turned onto Terminal Road and hit a man that was attempting to cross the street.

The person was air-lifted to Skyline Hospital and his condition is not known at this time, according to Clarksville officials.

FACT investigators are en route to the scene and there is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Burton, at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5665.

