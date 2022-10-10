Man breaks into home, hides under vehicle at Trousdale Co. home

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was caught breaking into a person’s garage and hiding under a vehicle.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the man was running away from law enforcement in the area of Rocky Creek Loop and Misty Lane when he broke into the home.

The man was found by Trousdale County Sheriff’s deputies and the Tennessee Highway patrol. He was taken into custody and was charged with criminal impersonation and evading arrest.

In addition, the man also had an outstanding warrant in Wilson County for Violation of Probation in the drug court.

The man currently has a hearing scheduled in the General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.

