Man accused of forcing woman to take clothes off at knifepoint

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly forcing a woman to undress at knifepoint Sunday.

Trousdale County Sheriff officials said around 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call on Freeman Lane. The victim told deputies she had allegedly been forced to take her clothes off, was held against her will, and was threatened with death by a suspect armed with a knife.

The suspect, Roger Hendricks, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravate Kidnapping, Vandalism, and Interference with an Emergency call. His bond is set at $8,500.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.