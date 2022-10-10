Hendersonville police search for missing 29-year-old

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police said they were looking for Blayne Nguyen, 29, who went missing this week.

HPD said Blayne is five foot seven and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Blayne’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police at 615-822-1111 or Blayne’s mother at 615-613-3258.

