First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warm Before Cold Front Moves In

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.

A calm and chilly start to our Tuesday is going to transition to another beautiful afternoon across the Mid State with temperatures pushing back near 80 under plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, won’t be quite as chilly with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon is going to be a much warmer day with temperatures climbing into the lower and mid 80s for the day. Much of the day itself is going to stay dry, but I can’t rule out a shower to the north and west of Nashville late in the day.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Wednesday night in advance of a strong cold front that will bring a quick moving line of storms through the Mid State. Any storm could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds look to be the main threat.

That line of storms will quickly move out by Thursday morning and we’re expecting a BIG cool down again for the afternoon. We’ll get some good sunshine back during the day, but temperatures will only get to the lower 70s at best. Some spots will stay in the 60s on Friday under a mostly sunny sky.

Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and a good deal of afternoon sunshine.

Another frontal system approaches the Mid State on Sunday, and we’ll need to watch for some showers as of now. But how widespread the rain coverage will be is still up in the air. Get ready for another shot of colder air on Monday with everyone staying in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.