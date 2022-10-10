First Alert Forecast: Sunny Skies & Warmer Temperatures

High pressure sitting just off to our east today will keep us nice and dry this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be seasonable with most of us making it into the middle 70s.

Summer-like temperatures will make a brief return Tuesday and Wednesday due to south winds ahead of an advancing cold front. This cold front will bring us our next rain chance.

As of today, it has been 29 days since it rained in Nashville and surrounding areas, so we definitely could use some rain. Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday as the cold front pushes through. Although this will not be a soaking rain, we will take whatever relief we can get.

A sharp drop in temperatures will occur by Thursday as the cold front moves away. Highs then, and for Friday, will only make it into the lower 70s. Middle 70s return for next weekend and we’ll be watching for another chance of rain by late next weekend as well. We’ll keep you updated.

