Detectives search for group of teens responsible for at least 12 car break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives are working to identify a group of young men who they believe are responsible for at least 12 vehicle break-ins early Sunday morning in the Shelby Avenue corridor between 11th and 19th Streets.

In security camera video obtained by Metro Police, four to six suspects, believed to be juveniles, are seen driving in a gray or silver extended cab pickup truck with black tires and rims. Officials believe it may be a Toyota Tundra.

In the video, the teens are seen attempting to open the cars parked on the street, run back to the car when the light turns on from a house, but then return to attempting to open the car doors before driving away. They also are seen carrying duffle bags and flashlights. The break-ins occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects of the pickup truck is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.