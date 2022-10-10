Carroll Co. man charged with arson in Benton Co. fire investigation

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Carroll County man was charged with arson in early October in Benton County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, investigated a fire on Oct. 3 that occurred at a home in the 600 block of Shiloh Church Road.

After further investigation, officials determined that the fire had been intentionally set. Authorities arrested 31-year-old Kenny D. Fowler after evidence obtained during the investigation revealed his alleged involvement.

Fowler was arrested in Carroll County on unrelated charges over the weekend.

TBI officials charged Fowler with Arson, Burglary, and two counts of Theft. He remains in the Carroll County Jail and is being held without bond.

