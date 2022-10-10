Car crashes increasing on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Numbers from Clarksville Police show a record pace of car crashes on a busy stretch of road.

The data shows so far this year 321 wrecks have been reported on Tiny Town Road, four of which were deadly. That’s up from 253 wrecks in 2021 that included two fatal accidents.

“It’s dramatically changed, like, it’s scary to even get on Tiny Town Road,” Karen Finnegan, who has lived off Tiny Town Road for 20 years, said. “You’re most likely going to run into a car accident every sing day you go to work or come home from work.”

The dangers of Tiny Town Road have hit close to home for Finnegan. Last week a man died in a crash at an entrance to her neighborhood.

Crash statistics from the Clarksville Police Department for Tiny Town Road for the last five years are as follows:

Year Crashes Injury Fatal 2022 321 54 4 2021 253 36 2 2020 242 56 1 2019 274 55 2 2018 235 48 1

Finnegan, who always takes on Tiny Town Road with caution, said she would like to see more traffic lights or speed traps on the busy five-lane road.

“I mean it may make things a little slower, but I would rather get home safely, to work safely, to my son safely,” Finnegan said. “So many more new businesses, blind spots on Tiny Town. No, it doesn’t shock me that there’s more crashes because there’s more people.”

Police remind drivers to stay alert while driving, buckle up, follow the speed limit and stay off your phone.

