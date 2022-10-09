Several march against gun violence in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Saturday, October 8 marked the 24th annual March Against Gun Violence, an event that has dozens of people speaking out against violence and pushing for a change.

People in the community have said they are frustrated and heartbroken. More than 20 people spent the afternoon marching through the Napier area and pleading with the community to stop the violence but that was not all they did. They chanted the names of teens who were killed by gun violence.

“Omarion Starks lost his life on Aug. 25 of this year and Jayshawn lost his life on Nov. 15, 2018,” said Earl Jordan.

Each year, Jordan leads the march because of the growing issue.

“There was a lot of gun violence here in our area,” said Jordan.

For 24 years, Jordan and his organization, Partners in the Struggle, have marched to raise awareness for an issue he said senselessly takes the lives of hundreds of people.

“This is a problem in our city and we want to make sure that we can do something to illustrate the lives that have been taken,” Jordan said.

They are the lives mothers and fathers have spent years grieving.

“We are tired of people getting gunned down. We are tired,” said Talia Monget.

Monget lost her son in a crossfire shooting in 2012.

“We hope this has an impact on the community and they feel like we’re feeling and that they are tired of waking up to the news of somebody getting murdered or somebody being hurt or some type of gun violence going on,” said Monget.

Now Monget and Jordan are pushing for leaders to take action.

“Mayors, governors, elected officials, communities’ schools everybody it’s time for us to come together collectively and start doing something about what’s going on,” Monget said.

Jordan said solutions could come from anywhere.

“Our young adults, we have to ask them what we need to do to get you to drop these guns. You’re killing each other and that takes us all,” Jordan said.

Leaders are urging people to invest in these communities to help stop the violence before things get worse.

