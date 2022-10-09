First Alert Forecast: Frost to Start the Day, Followed by Seasonable Sunshine

Dry air, light winds, and clear skies overnight will allow for frost development in certain areas as temperatures fall into the 30s while the rest of us fall into the low 40s.

Other than a chilly start to your Monday, get ready for seasonable afternoon temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will start to rise turning more summer-like for Tuesday and Wednesday as winds shift out of the south ahead of an advancing cold front.

After a very dry spell, we could definitely use some rain. Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday as the cold front pushes through. Although this will not be a soaking rain, we will take whatever relief we can get.

Thursday and Friday will feature below average temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The sunshine does return by Friday and temperatures will warm back into the 70s. Another front could move through late next weekend. This could be our next opportunity to see some rain in the Midstate.

