First Alert Forecast: Cold and frosty start, then warming up with lots of sun

A Frost Advisory remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky until 9 A.M.

Today starts off cold with some patchy frost, but we warm to the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon with lots of sunshine. Overnight lows will fall to around 40 degrees with the possibility of more frost again in some outlying areas by Monday morning.

Monday will remain sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll get a couple of summer-like days as temperatures heat up into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be warmer, too, in the mid 50s.

A cold front will bring in some showers late Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning. We could see some isolated storms from that system, as well.

It will clear out and cool off by Friday with highs only topping out in the 60s. The sunshine sticks around into the weekend, too.

