ESPN College GameDay, SEC Nation to come to Rocky Top for Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation are coming to the University of Tennessee for the anticipated Tennessee-Alabama game.

ESPN College GameDay, college football’s longest-running pregame show, will air on ESPN from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15 as the Vols go head-to-head with the Crimson Tide. The broadcast location has not been announced yet.

The ESPN crew also stopped in Knoxville for the Tennessee-Florida game on Sept. 24, where the Vols defeated the Gators 38-33. The past three times that the show was hosted on Rocky Top, Tennessee faced Florida.

In addition, SEC Nation will also be in town for the top-10 showdown. The broadcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. A location has not been announced.

There's only one place to be Week 7: KNOXVILLE 🍊



SEC Nation is coming to town for a top-10 showdown: @AlabamaFTBL 🆚 @Vol_Football! pic.twitter.com/fk5DwuRT2q — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 9, 2022

Tennessee is 5-0 for the first time since the 2016 season and is ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll as of Sunday morning.

Although tickets are sold out, the game will air on WVLT Saturday with kick-off at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.