Crews respond to fire in downtown Gatlinburg

By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a fire in downtown Gatlinburg Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the city said the Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on October 9.

As of 8:30 a.m., crews with the GFD and Pigeon Forge Fire Department were on the scene, actively working the fire, officials said.

Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg is closed from the intersection at Traffic Light No. 6 to the intersection at Reagen Drive, according to a release.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional information has not been released.

