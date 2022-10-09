Crews battling residential fire on Clarksville Highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are at the scene of a structure fire on Clarksville Highway.

Heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the building located in the 3400 block of Clarksville Highway.

The multi-family dwelling has seven individual units.

Crews were able to control the fire enough to safely make an interior attack on multiple sides of the building. Crews were still working to reach fire in void spaces in the attic area.

Clarksville Highway is closed between Ashland City Highway and Manchester Avenue.

There are no injuries initially reported.

Crews are working a residential fire at 3407 Clarksville Hwy. Heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived. Clarksville Hwy is currently shut down at Ashland City Hwy and Manchester Avenue. @PIOKendra is on the scene and will provide updates as available. pic.twitter.com/XO8PFyJmeg — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 9, 2022

