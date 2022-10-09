Crews battling fire at Brentwood home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a house fire on Fallswood Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Crews from Brentwood Fire & Rescue and Franklin Fire Department reported heavy smoke showing form the gable end of the roof upon arrival at the home.

Firefighters began an interior attach, and shortly after arrival fire breeched the roof.

Two occupants were at home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury. No firefighters have been injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Brentwood Fire & Rescue and Franklin Fire Department ￼ are currently on the scene of a working structure fire... Posted by Brentwood Fire & Rescue on Sunday, October 9, 2022

