Clarksville PD searching for driver of car that crashed into pole

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck a telephone pole, causing it to snap in half and block a portion of Peachers Mill Road on Sunday morning.

Police were notified that a vehicle had rolled over on Peachers Mill Road north of Abraham Drive at 4:49 a.m. The vehicle hit some downed power lines that were from a broken telephone pole, causing the vehicle to crash. The driver and his passenger in the vehicle received minor injuries.

Police found a Dodge Charger just off the roadway and near a resident’s back yard that they believe hit the pole. The driver of the Charger fled the scene and their whereabouts are unknown.

Clarksville Police believe this Dodge Charger struck a pole on Sunday morning. The driver of the car fled from the scene. (Clarksville Police Department)

Peachers Mill Road was closed between Abraham Drive and Allen Griffey Road while repairs to the power lines was made.

If anyone has information about the driver of the Dodge Charger, they are asked to call Clarksville Police.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.