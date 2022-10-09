3 injured in roll-over crash on I-40 in Smith Co.

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were injured after a roll-over crash on Interstate 40 in Smith County, according to first responders.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on the interstate. Two people were removed from the vehicle for treatment and taken to medical facilities with serious injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A cat in the vehicle at the time of the crash was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment until the owners are able to retrieve it.

The driver came up behind a slower-moving vehicle and changed lanes to pass on the right, however, a van was in the right lane. The driver swerved to the right to avoid a rear-end collision with the van and ended up overcorrecting, driving back off the right side of the roadway and slide sideways hitting an embankment and overturning several times landing upright on the tires.

The Smith County Rescue, New Middleton Fire Department, Smith County EMS and law enforcement responded to the wreck.

