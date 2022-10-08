Touchdown Friday Night: Week 8

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Carmyn Gutierrez, Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Eight of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed six exciting games Friday night.

Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:

Centennial wins against Ravenwood with a final score of 28-24.

Both undefeated, Nolensville wins against Page after going into overtime with a final score of 27-21.

Ensworth loses the game against MBA with a final score of 35-17.

Brentwood wins in a low-scoring game against Franklin with a final score of 7-0.

Pearl Cohn defeats Marshall County with a final score of 35-23.

Following a surprise visit from Titans players, formerly Overton High School students, Cane Ridge pulls out a win with a final score of 21-12.

For final scores on other games this week, visit our online scoreboard.

