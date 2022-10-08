Touchdown Friday Night: Week 8
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Eight of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed six exciting games Friday night.
Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:
Centennial wins against Ravenwood with a final score of 28-24.
Both undefeated, Nolensville wins against Page after going into overtime with a final score of 27-21.
Ensworth loses the game against MBA with a final score of 35-17.
Brentwood wins in a low-scoring game against Franklin with a final score of 7-0.
Pearl Cohn defeats Marshall County with a final score of 35-23.
Following a surprise visit from Titans players, formerly Overton High School students, Cane Ridge pulls out a win with a final score of 21-12.
For final scores on other games this week, visit our online scoreboard.
