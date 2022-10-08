‘They welcomed us with open arms’: Nashville lends helping hand to Bethune-Cookman amid Hurricane Ian recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Bethune-Cookman University football team and support staff are in Music City gearing up for the TSU Homecoming game Saturday.

The head football coach says their school decided to get the team away from Florida before Hurricane Ian passed thorough Daytona Beach. Now, they’ve been on the road for two weeks managing school and football life and the aftermath of a hurricane.

“Everyone here is supporting each other,” said Terry Sims, Bethune-Cookman University Head Football Coach.

Sims says there is some damage on campus and right now the students are taking their classes virtually. Each day the team is presented with an itinerary laying out a mixture of practicing, weightlifting, studying, and meals to create some sense of normalcy for the students.

“I think the administration is doing a great job of meeting and accessing the damage and making sure they keep us up on when we could possibly get back to campus and continue to move the way we’re used to moving,” Sims said.

Friday afternoon the team and staff took to Vanderbilt’s practice stadium to go over play before the big game.

“They welcomed us with open arms and being over here at Vanderbilt they opened their facility up to use their practice facilities,” Sims said. “They opened up one of their weight rooms so we could lift.”

Sims says the support through Nashville has been tremendous. The team has been receiving all of their meals through Lipscomb University.

“Nashville has been great. At Lipscomb University, we had all of our meals there. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Thank you to their staff in the cafeteria and their president,” Sims said.

His team is maintaining well throughout this long journey, but he says it’s hard not to think about home.

“Trying to get to the point where they are okay not being around their families right now that’s the biggest thing,” Sims said.

Despite not knowing what things will look like when they get back to Florida, the team’s resilience is what keeps them moving.

“I think they’re holding up well because they have each other,” Sims said. “Our administration has done a great job of making sure we have everything we need to make it as comfortable as possible for all of our students, not just the players but all of our students, support staff that are here, all of our coaches that are here.

It’s uncertain when they will be able to return back home.

