Spring Hill turns trash into treasure for Hurricane Ian relief

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An opportunity has surfaced for the citizens of Spring Hill to aid in disaster relief for Florida.

Nearly 18,000 new waste containers have been delivered to residents. The plan was for residents to place their old containers at the curb to be picked up and disposed of.

That is about to change.

With the help of Waste Management, along with HOAs and property managers, plans are underway to gather the old waste containers in a central location where they can be picked up by the City and shipped to the affected area in Florida where they will be used during the disaster response.

Beginning today, residents are asked to deliver their empty and cleaned-out containers to the amenity center in their subdivision.

If a resident does not have access to an amenity center, the city asks that they please drop off at one of the following locations:

• Fischer Park, 4285 Port Royal Rd, Spring Hill, TN

• Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN

• Behind the Shell station, Buckner Road & Rt 31, Spring Hill, TN

• Public Works Building, 3893 Mahlon Moore Rd, Spring Hill, TN

The event will continue through Wednesday, Oct. 12.

