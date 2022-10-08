Photo of Starbucks employee praying with customer goes viral: ‘This is worth talking about’

A social media post showing a Starbucks employee in Arkansas praying with a customer went viral this week. (Source: KAIT)
By Hayden Savage and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A special moment captured at an Arkansas-area Starbucks is catching a lot of attention while helping spread a few smiles.

KAIT reports a social media post showing a Starbucks employee praying with a customer in the drive-thru went viral this week. The post received hundreds of comments, shares and likes since first being posted on Wednesday.

Tanya Hinsley captured the moment and shared the picture on her social media account, saying, “This is worth talking about.”

Hinsley shared that Carrie, the Starbucks employee, is a staple at the store and deserves all the recognition that she receives.

Copyright 2022 KAIT Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
FILE - In this 2008 photo, convicted rapist Richard Gillmore is pictured during his parole...
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July
Bridge explosion rises tensions. (CNN, Social Media, Special Operations Forces of the Armed...
Crimea bridge explosion destroys part of the only link to Russia
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR promises drivers safety changes on new car for 2023