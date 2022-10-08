First Alert Forecast: Frost Advisory in Place for Tonight

Under clear skies tonight, along with light winds, and dry/cold air, frost will be possible tonight for the first time this season across the Midstate. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for tonight until 9 A.M. Sunday morning. Any sensitive plants/vegetation should be brought in or covered up to avoid damage from the frost.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, but still below average with most of us climbing into the lower 70s for highs under mostly sunny skies. Monday will also be sunny but temperatures will climb into the middle to upper half of the 70s then.

Winds will be out of the south by Wednesday and Thursday ahead of an advancing cold front. These south winds will bring back summer-like temperatures as highs will make it into the lower to middle half of the 80s those days.

That cold front will drop our temperatures back into the 70s by Thursday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. It is too early to determine the potential for strong to severe storms, but we will continue to monitor trends.

Rain clears out by Friday with cooler air taking over. Highs will fall back into the upper 60s and lows will drop into the 40s again.

