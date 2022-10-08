First Alert Forecast: Frost Advisory for the Midstate tonight

Cold, dry air will settle in across the Midstate tonight that will bring the first frost of the season. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of Middle Tennessee for tonight from 1:00 A.M. until 9:00 A.M. Sunday morning.

Today will be a cool, breezy Fall day. Plenty of sunshine with temperatures only reaching the mid 60s this afternoon. It will get cold tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s overnight with the Frost Advisory taking over.

Temperatures will rebound quickly on Sunday as highs climb back into the low 70s with lots of sun. It will stay sunny and in the 70s through Monday, as well.

We warm up back into a summery pattern by the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will soar into the 80s with some humidity returning.

Another cold front will move through early Thursday that will drop our temps but also bring us some much-needed rain. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong side.

Rain clears out by Friday with cooler air taking over. Highs will be back in the 40s for lows and upper 60s for highs.

