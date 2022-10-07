WSMV’s Marius Payton participates in ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV’s Marius Payton has committed to wearing pink all month long!

Marius is participating in this year’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign, raising money in the fight against breast cancer with the American Cancer Society.

Breast cancer affects everyone - it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman. Marius said that he committed to the campaign to help raise awareness of the disease.

“I love the fact that the group of guys in Real Men Wear Pink are out there raising money and awareness for the women in their lives. Breast Cancer is a disease that has affected many of us and I want to do my part to make sure cancer is eradicated from this planet,” Marius said. “I have also chosen to wear pink every day for the month of October! After many years of being involved in Real Men Wear Pink for several years, my wardrobe is on point!”

This is yet another way to help fund groundbreaking breast cancer research, ensuring mammograms for women who need them and working to find a future with a 100 percent survival rate.

It is a competition, so Marius needs your help! He’s hoping to raise at least $4,000 this year. If you’d like to donate to his campaign, you can do so by visiting this link. You can also follow him on his journey here.

Marius is raising money for breast cancer research! (Marius Payton)

