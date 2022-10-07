Two men arrested near Warsaw in plot to kill undocumented immigrants, Border Patrol agents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were charged Friday in separate criminal complaints filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

A federal criminal complaint against 37-year-old Bryan C. Perry of Clarksville, Tennessee, charges him with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of forcibly assaulting an FBI agent with a deadly weapon.

An anonymous tip to the FBI revealed that the user of TikTok account @trashpanda1774 was making threats to conduct a violent attack against the United States.

“I am probably the only one right now that is ready to go to war against this government,” said the user. Investigations into the TikTok account found the posts on the account to be made by Perry. In another video on the account, Perry made references to taking the country back, saying, “when we do, we will eradicate every m----------- that is part of a communist mindset. You can take that to the f------ bank. No mercy. No surrender.”

A separate federal criminal complaint was made against 32-year-old Jonathan S. O’Dell of Warsaw, Missouri, charging him with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person and one county of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Documents allege that Perry was staying at O’Dell’s residence in Missouri. A video was posted on or about Sept. 25, 2022, to the TikTok account @mobornfromthe90s, showing O’Dell speaking to the camera, expressing a desire to secure the southern border. It came three days after Perry posted a video stating their “little group is moving out as soon as possible,” with the intent of “shoot(ing) to kill.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office stated “The investigation produced information that led authorities to believe at least two individuals in Benton County were planning to head to South Texas on Saturday, October 8th with a plot to kill illegal immigrants and border patrol agents as well as future plans to attack Washington DC.”

In the video, the FBI alleges that O’Dell appeared to be holding the buttstock of a rifle. On Oct. 2, 2022, Perry posted to his TikTok account saying “patriots this Saturday we are going hunting!”

The FBI executed a search warrant Friday at O’Dell’s residence and took both men into custody. Both remain in federal custody.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.