Two indicted in connection to 2017 Clarksville murder

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – Two men have been indicted nearly five years after police say they were involved in the murder of a 28-year-old man in Clarksville.

On Thursday, 26-year-old Shamar Lebron Blount was served an indictment for first-degree felony murder in the death of 28-year-old Rayquan Hudson. Hudson was shot at 201 Mitchell Street on Nov. 20, 2017. Police said he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives continued to investigate the homicide and the findings were presented to the August session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury. Hudson and co-defendant Khavell Malik Williams were both indicted on first-degree felony murder charges. Williams was served his indictment while being held in another state facility.

More arrests are expected in the case as it is an ongoing investigation.

