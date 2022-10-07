Two indicted in connection to 2017 Clarksville murder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – Two men have been indicted nearly five years after police say they were involved in the murder of a 28-year-old man in Clarksville.

On Thursday, 26-year-old Shamar Lebron Blount was served an indictment for first-degree felony murder in the death of 28-year-old Rayquan Hudson. Hudson was shot at 201 Mitchell Street on Nov. 20, 2017. Police said he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives continued to investigate the homicide and the findings were presented to the August session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury. Hudson and co-defendant Khavell Malik Williams were both indicted on first-degree felony murder charges. Williams was served his indictment while being held in another state facility.

More arrests are expected in the case as it is an ongoing investigation.

