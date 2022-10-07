Sex offender sought in Maury Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is enlisting the public’s help in their search for a convicted sex offender out of Maury County on Friday.

According to the TBI, 42-year-old Justin Smalley failed to report to the Maury County Sheriff’s Office and is now considered a wanted fugitive.

Anyone with information on Smalley’s whereabouts is asked to call 931-388-5151.

#FugitiveFriday: Have you seen 42-year-old Justin Smalley? He’s a convicted sex offender who is wanted by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Report.



If you see him, please call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151. pic.twitter.com/5hJJyvemVl — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.