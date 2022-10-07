Sex offender sought in Maury Co.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is enlisting the public’s help in their search for a convicted sex offender out of Maury County on Friday.

According to the TBI, 42-year-old Justin Smalley failed to report to the Maury County Sheriff’s Office and is now considered a wanted fugitive.

Anyone with information on Smalley’s whereabouts is asked to call 931-388-5151.

